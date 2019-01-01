ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Reading Intl
(NASDAQ:RDI)
3.61
-0.12[-3.22%]
At close: Jun 3
4.50
0.8900[24.65%]
After Hours: 4:24PM EDT
Day High/Low3.56 - 3.68
52 Week High/Low3.31 - 7.15
Open / Close3.68 / 3.61
Float / Outstanding16.6M / 22M
Vol / Avg.21.6K / 26.7K
Mkt Cap79.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.92
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.7
Total Float16.6M

Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Reading Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.700

Quarterly Revenue

$40.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$40.2M

Earnings Recap

Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reading Intl missed estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.44.

Revenue was up $18.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62 which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reading Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.60 -0.36 -0.30 -0.8
EPS Actual 0.02 -0.46 -0.53 -0.7
Revenue Estimate 39.16M 42.49M 43.37M 15.22M
Revenue Actual 49.92M 31.80M 36.03M 21.31M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.60 -0.36 -0.30 -0.8
EPS Actual 0.02 -0.46 -0.53 -0.7
Revenue Estimate 39.16M 42.49M 43.37M 15.22M
Revenue Actual 49.92M 31.80M 36.03M 21.31M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Reading Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Reading Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) reporting earnings?
A

Reading Intl (RDI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Q
What were Reading Intl’s (NASDAQ:RDI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $72.4M, which missed the estimate of $74.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.