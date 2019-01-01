Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reading Intl missed estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.44.

Revenue was up $18.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62 which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reading Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.60 -0.36 -0.30 -0.8 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.46 -0.53 -0.7 Revenue Estimate 39.16M 42.49M 43.37M 15.22M Revenue Actual 49.92M 31.80M 36.03M 21.31M

