Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Reading Intl
The latest price target for Reading Intl (NASDAQ: RDI) was reported by Macquarie on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RDI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Reading Intl (NASDAQ: RDI) was provided by Macquarie, and Reading Intl downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Reading Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Reading Intl was filed on September 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Reading Intl (RDI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Reading Intl (RDI) is trading at is $3.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
