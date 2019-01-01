Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.960
Quarterly Revenue
$18M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$18M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Arcus Biosciences using advanced sorting and filters.
Arcus Biosciences Questions & Answers
When is Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) reporting earnings?
Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.37, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Arcus Biosciences’s (NYSE:RCUS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
