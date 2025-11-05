Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $821.57 million. • mF International (NASDAQ:MFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion. • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $473.69 million. • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $118.05 million. • Flowco Holdings (NYSE:FLOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $189.97 million. • Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion. • ATS (NYSE:ATS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $519.63 million. • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. • Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $173.10 million. • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $118.36 million. • Humana (NYSE:HUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $32.00 billion. • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $278.72 million. • LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $343.35 million. • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $658.94 million. • Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $24.53 billion. • Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $368.20 million. • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $363.83 million. • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $487.31 million. • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $186.63 million. • Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion. • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $11.88 billion. • Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $237.32 million. • Fiverr Intl (NYSE:FVRR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $107.94 million. • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $142.04 million. • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion. • Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $631.94 million. • Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion. • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion. • Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $219.58 million. • Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $839.16 million. • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $610.46 million. • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. • Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion. • Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $699.51 million. • Dnow (NYSE:DNOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $637.96 million. • Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $12.28 billion. • Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.00 million. • Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $968.69 million. • D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $290.54 million. • Southwest Gas Hldgs (NYSE:SWX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $815.37 million. • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $5.68 billion. • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $335.40 million. • Sachem Cap (AMEX:SACH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.82 million. • Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $12.63 billion. • Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $969.58 million. • Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $610.58 million. • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $251.72 million. • Sprott (NYSE:SII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $69.66 million. • Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $5.88 million. • MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $80.54 million. • Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $111.09 million. • Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ:SRAD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $342.73 million. • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $934.34 million. • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $417.15 million. • LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $5.39 million. • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $571.41 million. • Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $26.92 million. • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.59 million. • CGI (NYSE:GIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion. • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion. • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion. • SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $36.27 million. • Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion. • Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $18.60 million. • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $463.18 million. • Unity Software (NYSE:U) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $450.87 million. • Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion. • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $6.48 billion. • Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $118.43 million. • Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $165.24 million. • Trinity Cap (NASDAQ:TRIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $74.73 million. • Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $79.33 million. • Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion. • Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $753.71 million. • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $957.46 million. • PPL (NYSE:PPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion. • Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $16.87 billion. • Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion. • Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $83.84 million. • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $870.77 million. • Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.80 million. • Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $133.28 million. • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $744 thousand. • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $38.00 million. • Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion. • Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $779.42 million. • Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $50.75 million. • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $77.39 million. • inTest (AMEX:INTT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.17 million. • Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $397.47 million. • Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion. • Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $250.70 million. • Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $263.41 million. • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.22 million. • GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $128.76 million. • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.79 million. • Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $747.58 million. • Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $80.60 million. • Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $52.16 million. • Alight (NYSE:ALIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $537.91 million. • First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $429.78 million. • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion. • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion. • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $988.30 million. • Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $475.78 million. • Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $332.95 million. • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $712.72 million. • Cencora (NYSE:COR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $83.30 billion. • Fortrea Holdings (NASDAQ:FTRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $642.80 million. • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. • Avista (NYSE:AVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $412.62 million. • USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $249.07 million. • Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $109.17 million. • New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $691.87 million. • Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $465.59 million. • Openlane (NYSE:KAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $462.93 million. • Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $541.66 million. • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $92.32 million. • Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion. • Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $188.26 million. • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $20.37 million. • DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $226.56 million. • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $248.00 million. • Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $30.00 million. • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $90.94 million. • Atlanta Braves Holdings (NASDAQ:BATRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $310.06 million. • Atlanta Braves Holdings (NASDAQ:BATRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $310.64 million. • Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $777.88 million. • QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. Companies Reporting After The Bell • SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $38.80 million. • Twin Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:TWNP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $82.75 million. • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.86 per share on revenue of $145.24 million. • MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $204.41 million. • Universal (NYSE:UVV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $838.04 million. • U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion. • Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.86 per share on revenue of $725.96 million. • Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $7.93 million. • Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $162.69 million. • Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $103.64 million. • Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $129.65 million. • Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $10.76 billion. • Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.53 per share on revenue of $825.12 million. • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $29.13 million. • Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion. • NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. • Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.59 million. • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $163.70 million. • Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. • GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $115.52 million. • Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSE:GSY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.63 per share on revenue of $436.07 million. • GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. • DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion. • Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $203.70 million. • CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $277.26 million. • CRH (NYSE:CRH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion. • Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $51.60 million. • Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $530.93 million. • Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $802.41 million. • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.25 per share on revenue of $17.11 billion. • a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $154.32 million. • TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion. • MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $965.64 million. • HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $207.87 million. • Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $247.65 million. • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $59.02 million. • APA (NASDAQ:APA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion. • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $67.71 million. • Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $492.53 million. • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.01 million. • Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $246.20 million. • ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. • Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $72.00 million. • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.00 per share on revenue of $104.34 billion. • Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $78.74 million. • Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $7.99 million. • AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. • Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion. • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $275.36 million. • ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $199.91 million. • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $398.54 million. • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. • Smartstop Self Storage (NYSE:SMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $69.77 million. • OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $99.82 million. • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion. • Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. • Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $71.05 million. • AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion. • Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $301.20 million. • American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $67.34 million. • Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $303.21 million. • Monroe Cap (NASDAQ:MRCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.84 million. • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.51 per share on revenue of $52.70 million. • NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. • Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $349.13 million. • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $526.97 million. • MetLife (NYSE:MET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $18.75 billion. • Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $863.02 million. • Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $47.20 million. • Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $500.31 million. • Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $340.66 million. • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.43 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion. • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $786.63 million. • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion. • Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $303.00 million. • National Healthcare (NASDAQ:NHPAP) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion. • Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $177.55 million. • Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $6.01 million. • Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $135.45 million. • Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $260.03 million. • Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion. • Pennant Gr (NASDAQ:PNTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $222.46 million. • Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $158.00 million. • Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.00 million. • Figma (NYSE:FIG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $263.93 million. • Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $285.55 million. • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $7.87 million. • Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $129.45 million. • Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $312.69 million. • FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $235.08 million. • ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $130.36 million. • Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion. • W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $132.31 million. • Steris (NYSE:STE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion. • Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $197.64 million. • Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $299.63 million. • Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $431.07 million. • Greif (NYSE:GEF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $703.52 million. • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion. • Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $208.73 million. • Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $22.25 billion. • Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $67.58 million. • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $366.06 million. • Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $260.42 million. • Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $412.61 million. • Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $2.81 million. • Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $490.19 million. • Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $39.65 million. • Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $901.43 million. • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $26.75 million. • Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $91.35 million. • Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $14.00 million. • Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $26.60 million. • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $13.11 million. • Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $428.34 million. • Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $763.00 million. • Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $39.46 million. • Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.71 per share on revenue of $571.93 million. • Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $398.36 million. • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $164.60 million. • Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.84 per share on revenue of $513.06 million. • Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $54.54 million. • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $861.69 million. • B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $861.69 million. • Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $244.68 million. • CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. • Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $173.69 million. • Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $66.00 million. • Envela (AMEX:ELA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $50.07 million. • Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $203.14 million. • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $766.01 million. • Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $340.73 million. • Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $668.63 million. • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $148.63 million. • Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $320.70 million. • Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.53 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion. • Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. • Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $360.43 million. • CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $125.82 million. • Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.50 million. • Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $417.30 million. • Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion. • Xperi (NYSE:XPER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $109.31 million. • Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $576.79 million. • Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. • Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $750.41 million. • Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $190.03 million. • RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $323.99 million. • PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $748.71 million. • Miami International Hldgs (NYSE:MIAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $106.58 million. • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $870.66 million. • Coherent (NYSE:COHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion. • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $312.47 million. • Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $134.40 million. • Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $101.33 million. • Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion. • Peakstone Realty Tr (NYSE:PKST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $50.03 million. • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $95.06 million. • Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $527.00 million. • Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $124.22 million. • Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $467.23 million. • CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $14.18 million. • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $210.12 million. • CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $38.52 million. • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $9.77 million. • Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $438.67 million. • Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $99.43 million. • LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $197.66 million. • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $4.01 million. • Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.25 million. • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $40.08 million. • B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $435.47 million. • Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. • Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $22.70 million. • American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $34.05 million. • Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $111.65 million. • Biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $47.73 million. • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $500 thousand. • Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $550.00 million. • System1 (NYSE:SST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.78 per share on revenue of $74.50 million. • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.58 per share on revenue of $5.85 million. • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $94.44 million. • ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion. • ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $182.40 million. • RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $25.57 million. • Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $160.29 million. • Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $50.84 million. • US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $194.18 million. • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $72.78 million. • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $136.65 million. • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.69 million. • Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $95.47 million. • QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $663.97 million. • NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.09 million. • Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $121.59 million. • Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $646.37 million. • Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $104.39 million. • BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $25.50 million. • Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $413.21 million. • Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $203.32 million. • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $83.63 million. • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $393.78 million. • Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Informatica (NYSE:INFA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $437.10 million. • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $850.40 million. • Mativ Holdings (NYSE:MATV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $505.00 million. • Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $112.55 million. • CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $780.93 million. • Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $520.22 million. • Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $48.36 million. • Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $266.51 million. • Slide Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:SLDE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $282.58 million. • Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $327.86 million. • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $366.66 million. • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $163.02 million. • Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $301.03 million. • Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $440.96 million. • Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion. • SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $111.60 million. • EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $889.46 million. • Pursuit Attractions (NYSE:PRSU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $225.20 million. • LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $183.42 million. • Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $261.44 million. • ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $113.80 million. • Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $119.77 million. • IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $27.00 million. • Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.26 per share on revenue of $352.62 million. • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $24.15 million. • Compx Intl (AMEX:CIX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • SES AI (NYSE:SES) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $4.75 million. • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $14.78 million. • Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $183.12 million. • American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $178.48 million. • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $375.31 million. • Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $411.59 million. • Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $587 thousand. • Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $335.46 million. • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $114.84 million. • SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $102.40 million. • Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $337.73 million. • Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $464.56 million. • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $151.23 million. • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $29.87 million. • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $232.06 million. • Workiva (NYSE:WK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $219.02 million. • MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.44 million. • SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $194.14 million. • SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $78.09 million. • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $483.80 million. • Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $430.39 million. • Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:NXDR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $66.42 million. • Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $86.19 million. • Arq (NASDAQ:ARQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $36.00 million. • Consensus Cloud Solns (NASDAQ:CCSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $87.68 million. • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $259.78 million. • CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $545.45 million. • Blue Owl Technology (NYSE:OTF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $340.02 million. • Granite Real Estate Inc. Units (NYSE:GRP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.