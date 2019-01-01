Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), Dividends

Rent-A-Center issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rent-A-Center generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Rent-A-Center. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on April 22, 2022.
