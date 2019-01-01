ñol

Rent-A-Center
(NASDAQ:RCII)
25.31
-1.13[-4.27%]
At close: Jun 3
25.31
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low25.11 - 26.61
52 Week High/Low22.7 - 67.76
Open / Close26.08 / 25.31
Float / Outstanding36.1M / 59.1M
Vol / Avg.857.3K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E19.47
50d Avg. Price25.74
Div / Yield1.36/5.37%
Payout Ratio100
EPS-0.08
Total Float36.1M

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), Dividends

Rent-A-Center issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rent-A-Center generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.23%

Annual Dividend

$1.36

Last Dividend

Apr 5
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Rent-A-Center Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rent-A-Center (RCII) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rent-A-Center. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on April 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Rent-A-Center (RCII) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rent-A-Center (RCII). The last dividend payout was on April 22, 2022 and was $0.34

Q
How much per share is the next Rent-A-Center (RCII) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rent-A-Center (RCII). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on April 22, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)?
A

Rent-A-Center has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Rent-A-Center (RCII) was $0.34 and was paid out next on April 22, 2022.

