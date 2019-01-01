|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.610
|1.080
|-0.5300
|REV
|1.200B
|1.171B
|-29.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Rent-A-Center’s space includes: Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) and GameStop (NYSE:GME).
The latest price target for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) was reported by Raymond James on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting RCII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 123.75% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) is $29.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.
Rent-A-Center’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rent-A-Center.
Rent-A-Center is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.