Range
22.7 - 29.18
Vol / Avg.
5.8M/831.3K
Div / Yield
1.36/3.91%
52 Wk
34.55 - 67.76
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
43.51
Open
24.5
P/E
12.2
EPS
0.36
Shares
66.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Rent-A-Center offers rent-to-own purchasing options for appliances, computers, smartphones, furniture, and related items. Customers make rental payments with the option to own the product after completing rent-to-own agreements. The company's operating segments are Rent-a-Center business, which includes company-owned stores and online platform; preferred lease, which provides lease-to-own options through third-party retailers; Mexico, which includes company-owned stores in Mexico; and franchising, which sells rental merchandise to intermediate franchisees for royalties and startup fees. The majority of revenue comes from repeat customers in the Rent-a-Center business segment of the U.S.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6101.080 -0.5300
REV1.200B1.171B-29.000M

Rent-A-Center Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rent-A-Center (RCII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rent-A-Center's (RCII) competitors?

A

Other companies in Rent-A-Center’s space includes: Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) and GameStop (NYSE:GME).

Q

What is the target price for Rent-A-Center (RCII) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) was reported by Raymond James on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting RCII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 123.75% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rent-A-Center (RCII)?

A

The stock price for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) is $29.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rent-A-Center (RCII) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) reporting earnings?

A

Rent-A-Center’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rent-A-Center.

Q

What sector and industry does Rent-A-Center (RCII) operate in?

A

Rent-A-Center is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.