Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Rogers Communications beat estimated earnings by 10.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $102.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.92% increase in the share price the next day.

