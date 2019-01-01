ñol

Rogers Communications
(NYSE:RCI)
50.76
-0.50[-0.98%]
At close: Jun 3
50.77
0.0100[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low50.67 - 51.43
52 Week High/Low44.19 - 64.55
Open / Close51.3 / 50.77
Float / Outstanding- / 504.9M
Vol / Avg.232.3K / 371.5K
Mkt Cap25.6B
P/E20.49
50d Avg. Price54.31
Div / Yield1.59/3.13%
Payout Ratio63.69
EPS0.78
Total Float-

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rogers Communications reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$0.720

Quarterly Revenue

$2.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.6B

Earnings Recap

 

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rogers Communications beat estimated earnings by 10.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $102.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.92% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Rogers Communications using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Rogers Communications Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) reporting earnings?
A

Rogers Communications (RCI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Q
What were Rogers Communications’s (NYSE:RCI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.8B, which beat the estimate of $2.7B.

