Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Vicarious Surgical Questions & Answers
When is Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) reporting earnings?
Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $-0.05.
What were Vicarious Surgical’s (NYSE:RBOT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
