Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Vicarious Surgical (NYSE: RBOT) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting RBOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.86% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vicarious Surgical (NYSE: RBOT) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Vicarious Surgical maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vicarious Surgical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vicarious Surgical was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $5.00. The current price Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) is trading at is $4.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
