Rada Electronics Industri
(NASDAQ:RADA)
12.42
-0.04[-0.32%]
At close: Jun 3
12.42
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low12.2 - 12.53
52 Week High/Low8.2 - 16.7
Open / Close12.34 / 12.42
Float / Outstanding46.5M / 49.7M
Vol / Avg.145.4K / 628.4K
Mkt Cap617.4M
P/E30.29
50d Avg. Price13.67
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float46.5M

Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rada Electronics Industri reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$22.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$22.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rada Electronics Industri missed estimated earnings by 108.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was down $2.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rada Electronics Industri's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.12 0.10 0.09 0.06
EPS Actual 0.10 0.12 0.20 0.08
Revenue Estimate 31.60M 32.59M 27.98M 24.50M
Revenue Actual 31.76M 32.00M 28.25M 25.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Rada Electronics Industri Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) reporting earnings?
A

Rada Electronics Industri (RADA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Rada Electronics Industri’s (NASDAQ:RADA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

