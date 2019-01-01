QQQ
Range
1.13 - 1.13
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/3.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.97 - 1.96
Mkt Cap
31M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
Questor Technology Inc is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency waste gas combustion systems. Its combustion technology is utilized in the effective management of Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance. It has developed heat to power generation technology and is marketing its solutions to various markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects.

Questor Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Questor Tech (QUTIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Questor Tech (OTCPK: QUTIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Questor Tech's (QUTIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Questor Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Questor Tech (QUTIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Questor Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Questor Tech (QUTIF)?

A

The stock price for Questor Tech (OTCPK: QUTIF) is $1.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:48:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Questor Tech (QUTIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Questor Tech.

Q

When is Questor Tech (OTCPK:QUTIF) reporting earnings?

A

Questor Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Questor Tech (QUTIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Questor Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Questor Tech (QUTIF) operate in?

A

Questor Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.