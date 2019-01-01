|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.010
|-0.080
|-0.0700
|REV
|115.160M
|146.414M
|31.254M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Quotient Technology’s space includes: ATRenew (NYSE:RERE), 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), Cango (NYSE:CANG) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS).
The latest price target for Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting QUOT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -25.15% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is $6.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Quotient Technology.
Quotient Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Quotient Technology.
Quotient Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.