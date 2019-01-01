QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.93 - 6.68
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.09 - 17.93
Mkt Cap
630.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
94.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 1:53PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:21PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 8:09AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions. The company offers a digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers to engage shoppers through personalized and targeted promotions and media. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks including the app and website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com other owned and operated properties and various publisher partners. In addition, the company offers promotions and digital advertising services. The company generates revenue by providing digital coupons & advertising.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010-0.080 -0.0700
REV115.160M146.414M31.254M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quotient Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quotient Technology (QUOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quotient Technology's (QUOT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quotient Technology (QUOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting QUOT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -25.15% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quotient Technology (QUOT)?

A

The stock price for Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is $6.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quotient Technology (QUOT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quotient Technology.

Q

When is Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) reporting earnings?

A

Quotient Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Quotient Technology (QUOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quotient Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Quotient Technology (QUOT) operate in?

A

Quotient Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.