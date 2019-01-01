QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Quantum-Si Inc is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing and genomics, and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond DNA sequencing.

Quantum-Si Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quantum-Si (QSIAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSIAW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quantum-Si's (QSIAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quantum-Si.

Q

What is the target price for Quantum-Si (QSIAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quantum-Si

Q

Current Stock Price for Quantum-Si (QSIAW)?

A

The stock price for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSIAW) is $0.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quantum-Si (QSIAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum-Si.

Q

When is Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSIAW) reporting earnings?

A

Quantum-Si does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quantum-Si (QSIAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quantum-Si.

Q

What sector and industry does Quantum-Si (QSIAW) operate in?

A

Quantum-Si is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.