QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
39.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Quebec Nickel Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quebec Nickel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quebec Nickel (QNICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quebec Nickel (OTCQB: QNICF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quebec Nickel's (QNICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quebec Nickel.

Q

What is the target price for Quebec Nickel (QNICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quebec Nickel

Q

Current Stock Price for Quebec Nickel (QNICF)?

A

The stock price for Quebec Nickel (OTCQB: QNICF) is $0.1775 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 20:25:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quebec Nickel (QNICF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quebec Nickel.

Q

When is Quebec Nickel (OTCQB:QNICF) reporting earnings?

A

Quebec Nickel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quebec Nickel (QNICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quebec Nickel.

Q

What sector and industry does Quebec Nickel (QNICF) operate in?

A

Quebec Nickel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.