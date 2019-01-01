QQQ
Range
0.33 - 0.41
Vol / Avg.
50.6K/172.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 3.21
Mkt Cap
21.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.41
P/E
-
EPS
-5.53
Shares
55.2M
Outstanding
Q&K International Group Ltd is engaged in providing an apartment rental platform in China. It leases apartments from landlords and transforms these apartments, into standardized furnished rooms to lease to people seeking residence in cities. The company cooperates with third parties, including professional home service providers, e-commerce companies, and other service providers to facilitate value-added services for its tenants.

Earnings

FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.800
REV160.817M

Analyst Ratings

Q&K International Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Q&K International Group (QK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Q&K International Group (NASDAQ: QK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Q&K International Group's (QK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Q&K International Group (QK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Q&K International Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Q&K International Group (QK)?

A

The stock price for Q&K International Group (NASDAQ: QK) is $0.3899 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Q&K International Group (QK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Q&K International Group.

Q

When is Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) reporting earnings?

A

Q&K International Group’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.

Q

Is Q&K International Group (QK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Q&K International Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Q&K International Group (QK) operate in?

A

Q&K International Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.