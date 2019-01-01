360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN), Dividends

360 DigiTech issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash 360 DigiTech generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 17, 2022.
The next dividend payout for 360 DigiTech ($QFIN) will be on July 27, 2022. Investors need to be owners of 360 DigiTech (QFIN) shares by June 20, 2022
The next dividend for 360 DigiTech (QFIN) will be on June 17, 2022 and will be $0.22
The most current yield for 360 DigiTech (QFIN) is 6.34% and is payable next on July 27, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.