Qualcomm
(NASDAQ:QCOM)
141.22
-4.98[-3.41%]
At close: Jun 3
141.03
-0.1900[-0.13%]
After Hours: 7:36PM EDT
Day High/Low140.61 - 143.44
52 Week High/Low122.17 - 193.58
Open / Close142.18 / 141.22
Float / Outstanding1.1B / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.7.5M / 11.1M
Mkt Cap158.2B
P/E14.47
50d Avg. Price140.59
Div / Yield3/2.12%
Payout Ratio27.87
EPS2.61
Total Float1.1B

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Dividends

Qualcomm issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Qualcomm generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.20%

Annual Dividend

$3.0

Last Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Qualcomm Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Qualcomm (QCOM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qualcomm. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.75 on June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Qualcomm (QCOM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Qualcomm ($QCOM) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Qualcomm (QCOM) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Qualcomm (QCOM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Qualcomm (QCOM) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.75

Q
What is the dividend yield for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)?
A

Qualcomm has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Qualcomm (QCOM) was $0.75 and was paid out next on June 23, 2022.

