QBE Insurance Group (OTC:QBIEY), Dividends

QBE Insurance Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash QBE Insurance Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for QBE Insurance Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 23, 2015.
There are no upcoming dividends for QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY). The last dividend payout was on April 23, 2015 and was $0.17
There are no upcoming dividends for QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 23, 2015
QBE Insurance Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY) was $0.17 and was paid out next on April 23, 2015.
Browse dividends on all stocks.