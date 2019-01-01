ñol

QBE Insurance Group
(OTCPK:QBIEY)
8.62
-0.237[-2.68%]
At close: Jun 3
8.95
0.3300[3.83%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low8.62 - 8.8
52 Week High/Low7.35 - 9.45
Open / Close8.68 / 8.62
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.33.9K / 41K
Mkt Cap12.8B
P/E16.94
50d Avg. Price8.72
Div / Yield0.22/2.57%
Payout Ratio15.67
EPS-
Total Float-

QBE Insurance Group (OTC:QBIEY), Dividends

QBE Insurance Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash QBE Insurance Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.333

Last Dividend

Mar 9, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

QBE Insurance Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for QBE Insurance Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 23, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY). The last dividend payout was on April 23, 2015 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 23, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for QBE Insurance Group (OTCPK:QBIEY)?
A

QBE Insurance Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY) was $0.17 and was paid out next on April 23, 2015.

