QBE Insurance is an international property and casualty insurance company. It writes about 30% of its annual gross written premiums in its home region of Australia and New Zealand, which accounts for more than half of the groups underwriting profit. Other key regions include North America and Europe. QBE Insurance offers a number of personal, commercial, and specialty lines, including property, auto insurance, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers compensation, marine, energy and aviation, and accident and health.