QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.4 - 8.78
Vol / Avg.
18.9K/33.6K
Div / Yield
0.22/2.47%
52 Wk
7.06 - 9.45
Mkt Cap
12.9B
Payout Ratio
21.5
Open
8.4
P/E
23.74
EPS
0
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
QBE Insurance is an international property and casualty insurance company. It writes about 30% of its annual gross written premiums in its home region of Australia and New Zealand, which accounts for more than half of the groups underwriting profit. Other key regions include North America and Europe. QBE Insurance offers a number of personal, commercial, and specialty lines, including property, auto insurance, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers compensation, marine, energy and aviation, and accident and health.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

QBE Insurance Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QBE Insurance Group (OTCPK: QBIEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QBE Insurance Group's (QBIEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QBE Insurance Group.

Q

What is the target price for QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QBE Insurance Group

Q

Current Stock Price for QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY)?

A

The stock price for QBE Insurance Group (OTCPK: QBIEY) is $8.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 23, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2015.

Q

When is QBE Insurance Group (OTCPK:QBIEY) reporting earnings?

A

QBE Insurance Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QBE Insurance Group.

Q

What sector and industry does QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY) operate in?

A

QBE Insurance Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.