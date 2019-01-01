Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec, where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million Internet subscribers, Quebecor provides Internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers, representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the "quadruple-play" services, Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations, publishes newspapers and magazines, and produces and distributes films and television shows. A very small portion of Quebecor's business engages in live event production and promotion as well as ownership of live-event venues.