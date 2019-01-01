QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.34 - 27.95
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.5
Shares
240.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec, where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million Internet subscribers, Quebecor provides Internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers, representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the "quadruple-play" services, Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations, publishes newspapers and magazines, and produces and distributes films and television shows. A very small portion of Quebecor's business engages in live event production and promotion as well as ownership of live-event venues.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quebecor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quebecor (QBCAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quebecor (OTCPK: QBCAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quebecor's (QBCAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quebecor.

Q

What is the target price for Quebecor (QBCAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quebecor

Q

Current Stock Price for Quebecor (QBCAF)?

A

The stock price for Quebecor (OTCPK: QBCAF) is $24.22 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 20:47:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quebecor (QBCAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on August 23, 2006.

Q

When is Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCAF) reporting earnings?

A

Quebecor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quebecor (QBCAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quebecor.

Q

What sector and industry does Quebecor (QBCAF) operate in?

A

Quebecor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.