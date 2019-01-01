Pzena Investment Management Inc is a United States (U.S) based investment management company. The company adopts value-oriented investment strategies across a wide range of market capitalizations in both U.S. and non-U.S. capital markets. It manages separate accounts on behalf of institutions; acts as the sub-investment adviser for a variety of Securities and Exchange Commission registered mutual funds and non-U.S. funds, and act as investment adviser for the Pzena Mutual Funds as well as certain private placement funds. In addition, the company offers institutional investment products to public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations and certain commingled vehicles geared toward institutional investors. The primary source of the revenue is management fees received.