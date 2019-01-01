QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
39M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
974.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Providence Resources PLC is an Irish based oil and gas exploration company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland. Its projects include Barryroe, North Celtic Sea; Diablo, Southern Porcupine; Dunquin South, Southern Porcupine; Newgrange, Goban Spur; Avalon, Southern Porcupine; and others. The company's only reportable segment being Republic of Ireland exploration assets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Providence Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Providence Resources (PVDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Providence Resources (OTCPK: PVDRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Providence Resources's (PVDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Providence Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Providence Resources (PVDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Providence Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Providence Resources (PVDRF)?

A

The stock price for Providence Resources (OTCPK: PVDRF) is $0.04 last updated Tue Nov 09 2021 15:32:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Providence Resources (PVDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Providence Resources.

Q

When is Providence Resources (OTCPK:PVDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Providence Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Providence Resources (PVDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Providence Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Providence Resources (PVDRF) operate in?

A

Providence Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.