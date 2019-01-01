Providence Resources PLC is an Irish based oil and gas exploration company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland. Its projects include Barryroe, North Celtic Sea; Diablo, Southern Porcupine; Dunquin South, Southern Porcupine; Newgrange, Goban Spur; Avalon, Southern Porcupine; and others. The company's only reportable segment being Republic of Ireland exploration assets.