Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.05 - 1.45
Mkt Cap
33.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
31.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Purifloh Ltd is an Australian based company is engaged in conducting research into various water treatment technologies and services dominantly associated with ozone production technology in the areas of waste water treatment and recreational water. The services of the company include Free Radical Generation, Air Purification, Surface sterilisation and Water Sanitation.

Purifloh Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Purifloh (PUFLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Purifloh (OTCPK: PUFLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Purifloh's (PUFLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Purifloh.

Q

What is the target price for Purifloh (PUFLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Purifloh

Q

Current Stock Price for Purifloh (PUFLF)?

A

The stock price for Purifloh (OTCPK: PUFLF) is $1.05 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 19:04:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Purifloh (PUFLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Purifloh.

Q

When is Purifloh (OTCPK:PUFLF) reporting earnings?

A

Purifloh does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Purifloh (PUFLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Purifloh.

Q

What sector and industry does Purifloh (PUFLF) operate in?

A

Purifloh is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.