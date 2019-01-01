Orange Polska SA is a triple-play telecommunications company. It derives revenue from the provision of Internet, mobile, and television services. The company operates through various divisions which include mobile services, mobile equipment sales, and fixed services. The majority of revenue is derived in both mobile and fixed services. Within mobile services, the majority of revenue is derived from voice services. Fixed services revenue is composed of narrow band services, fixed broadband, TV, and VOIP services and enterprise solutions. The company is an owner of telecommunications infrastructure. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Poland.