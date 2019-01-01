QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/66K
Div / Yield
0.06/2.91%
52 Wk
1.64 - 2.17
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.59
EPS
1.21
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Orange Polska SA is a triple-play telecommunications company. It derives revenue from the provision of Internet, mobile, and television services. The company operates through various divisions which include mobile services, mobile equipment sales, and fixed services. The majority of revenue is derived in both mobile and fixed services. Within mobile services, the majority of revenue is derived from voice services. Fixed services revenue is composed of narrow band services, fixed broadband, TV, and VOIP services and enterprise solutions. The company is an owner of telecommunications infrastructure. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Poland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orange Polska Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orange Polska (PTTWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orange Polska (OTCPK: PTTWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orange Polska's (PTTWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orange Polska.

Q

What is the target price for Orange Polska (PTTWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orange Polska

Q

Current Stock Price for Orange Polska (PTTWF)?

A

The stock price for Orange Polska (OTCPK: PTTWF) is $2.165806 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 17:11:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orange Polska (PTTWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orange Polska.

Q

When is Orange Polska (OTCPK:PTTWF) reporting earnings?

A

Orange Polska does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orange Polska (PTTWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orange Polska.

Q

What sector and industry does Orange Polska (PTTWF) operate in?

A

Orange Polska is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.