Range
7.13 - 7.42
Vol / Avg.
10.9K/19.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.92 - 9.27
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.21
P/E
101.72
EPS
0.13
Shares
184.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Partner Communications Co Ltd is an Israeli-based telecommunications company. It provides a wide integrated and customized range of cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services, including infrastructure, international long distance (ILD), internet services provider (ISP), television, and other services. The cellular business segment represents the largest portion of total revenues, and it offers services such as airtime calls, international roaming services, text messaging, internet browsing, value-added and content services, and services provided to other operators that use the company's cellular network.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV259.000M

Partner Communications Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Partner Communications Co (PTNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ: PTNR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Partner Communications Co's (PTNR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Partner Communications Co (PTNR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ: PTNR) was reported by Barclays on July 18, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting PTNR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 159.92% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Partner Communications Co (PTNR)?

A

The stock price for Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ: PTNR) is $7.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Partner Communications Co (PTNR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 27, 2012.

Q

When is Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) reporting earnings?

A

Partner Communications Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Partner Communications Co (PTNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Partner Communications Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Partner Communications Co (PTNR) operate in?

A

Partner Communications Co is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.