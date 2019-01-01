Partner Communications Co Ltd is an Israeli-based telecommunications company. It provides a wide integrated and customized range of cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services, including infrastructure, international long distance (ILD), internet services provider (ISP), television, and other services. The cellular business segment represents the largest portion of total revenues, and it offers services such as airtime calls, international roaming services, text messaging, internet browsing, value-added and content services, and services provided to other operators that use the company's cellular network.