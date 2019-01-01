QQQ
Range
2.88 - 2.97
Vol / Avg.
3.1K/10.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.02 - 6.04
Mkt Cap
846.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.9
P/E
-
Shares
287.8M
Outstanding
PureTech Health PLC is a biopharma company developing medicines to modulate the adaptive human system. It is a cross-disciplinary healthcare company developing products that could improve the lives of patients. The company is focused on areas of growing scientific and technical insights that it believes are at an important inflection point, including the central nervous, gastrointestinal and immune systems, and the interactions and signaling between them. The company has a robust pipeline of advanced programs that are post-human proof of concept, focused on addressing some of the society's healthcare needs.

PureTech Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PureTech Health (PTCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PureTech Health (OTCPK: PTCHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PureTech Health's (PTCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PureTech Health.

Q

What is the target price for PureTech Health (PTCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PureTech Health

Q

Current Stock Price for PureTech Health (PTCHF)?

A

The stock price for PureTech Health (OTCPK: PTCHF) is $2.9425 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:29:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PureTech Health (PTCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PureTech Health.

Q

When is PureTech Health (OTCPK:PTCHF) reporting earnings?

A

PureTech Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PureTech Health (PTCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PureTech Health.

Q

What sector and industry does PureTech Health (PTCHF) operate in?

A

PureTech Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.