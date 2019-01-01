QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Potomac Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. The bank engages in the general banking business and provides individuals, businesses, and local governments with a range of banking services. The services provided by the bank include commercial credit lines, equipment loans, and construction financing; real estate loans, secondary market, and adjustable rate mortgages; retail loan products including home equity lines of credit; checking and savings accounts for businesses and individuals; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The majority of the company's revenues are derived from the dividends paid to the company by its subsidiary bank.

Potomac Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Potomac Bancshares (PTBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Potomac Bancshares (OTCPK: PTBS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Potomac Bancshares's (PTBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Potomac Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Potomac Bancshares (PTBS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Potomac Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Potomac Bancshares (PTBS)?

A

The stock price for Potomac Bancshares (OTCPK: PTBS) is $18.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:22:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Potomac Bancshares (PTBS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Potomac Bancshares (OTCPK:PTBS) reporting earnings?

A

Potomac Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Potomac Bancshares (PTBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Potomac Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Potomac Bancshares (PTBS) operate in?

A

Potomac Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.