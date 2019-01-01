Potomac Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. The bank engages in the general banking business and provides individuals, businesses, and local governments with a range of banking services. The services provided by the bank include commercial credit lines, equipment loans, and construction financing; real estate loans, secondary market, and adjustable rate mortgages; retail loan products including home equity lines of credit; checking and savings accounts for businesses and individuals; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The majority of the company's revenues are derived from the dividends paid to the company by its subsidiary bank.