PT Astra International Tbk Indonesia-based conglomerate of companies operating in seven segments: Automotive, Financial Services, HEMCE, Agribusiness, Infrastructure and Logistics, Information Technology, and Property. In automotive, Astra International offers cars brands including Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, BMW, Peugeot, UD Trucks, and Honda motorcycles. The company also offers car maintenance and services via its distribution network. Financial services support financing for Astra's other business segments. Heavy equipment and mining consist of three core activities: construction machinery, mining contracting, and coal mining.