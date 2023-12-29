Kadant, Titan Pharmaceuticals And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Kadant Inc. KAI announced plans to acquire Key Knife, Inc. for approximately $156 million in cash. Kadant shares fell 0.4% to close at $284.23 on Thursday.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP said its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 11.2% to $0.3670 in after-hours trading.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSTG filed for a mixed shelf of up to $75 million. BioSig Technologies shares fell 3.9% to $0.4558 in after-hours trading.

SM Energy Company SM raised its quarterly cash dividend from 15 cents to 18 cents per share. SM Energy shares gained 0.3% to $39.18 in after-hours trading.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT said its total revenues fell to RMB35.09 million ($4.86 million) for the first half of 2023 from RMB39.82 million in the year-ago period. Net loss fell by 99.43% to RMB0.71 million ($0.10 million) for the same period. Pintec Technology shares gained 0.9% to $1.14 in the after-hours trading session.

