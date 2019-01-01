QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Premier Exhibitions Inc is engaged in providing leisure services. It develops and sets up tourism-related exhibitions for the purpose of education and entertainment. The company's exhibitions present opportunities to experience compelling stories using authentic objects and artifacts in diverse environments. Its exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. The company's services include content development, exhibit design, brand development, space planning and detailed fabrication drawings. It also offers merchandising services.

Premier Exhibitions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Exhibitions (PRXIQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Exhibitions (OTCEM: PRXIQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Premier Exhibitions's (PRXIQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Exhibitions.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Exhibitions (PRXIQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier Exhibitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Exhibitions (PRXIQ)?

A

The stock price for Premier Exhibitions (OTCEM: PRXIQ) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 19:29:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier Exhibitions (PRXIQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Exhibitions.

Q

When is Premier Exhibitions (OTCEM:PRXIQ) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Exhibitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Exhibitions (PRXIQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Exhibitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Exhibitions (PRXIQ) operate in?

A

Premier Exhibitions is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.