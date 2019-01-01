QQQ
Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company created for solving pandemic-sized problems, starting with COVID-19. It applies reversible-covalent chemistry to discover and develop novel oral drug candidates. The company's lead product candidate, PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Pardes Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pardes Biosciences (PRDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ: PRDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pardes Biosciences's (PRDS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pardes Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Pardes Biosciences (PRDS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ: PRDS) was reported by Jefferies on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting PRDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 251.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)?

A

The stock price for Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ: PRDS) is $7.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pardes Biosciences (PRDS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pardes Biosciences.

Q

When is Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) reporting earnings?

A

Pardes Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Pardes Biosciences (PRDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pardes Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Pardes Biosciences (PRDS) operate in?

A

Pardes Biosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.