Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company created for solving pandemic-sized problems, starting with COVID-19. It applies reversible-covalent chemistry to discover and develop novel oral drug candidates. The company's lead product candidate, PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.