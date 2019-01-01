QQQ
Range
6.1 - 6.1
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.68%
52 Wk
5.01 - 7.67
Mkt Cap
15.6B
Payout Ratio
39.77
Open
6.1
P/E
62.55
EPS
0
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Prada is a family owned holding comprising the 100-year-old Prada brand, a younger and more fashion-oriented Miu Miu, and two classic shoe brands: Church's and Car Shoe. The company generates more than EUR 3 billion in sales (precoronavirus), with over 80% from the Prada brand. Leather goods make up 55% of revenue, ready-to-wear around 25%, footwear around 19%, and licensing (mainly eyewear and fragrances) 1%. Regionally, Asia is the biggest region with 40% of sales, followed by Europe (31%), 14% in the Americas, and 12% in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prada (PRDSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prada (OTCPK: PRDSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prada's (PRDSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prada.

Q

What is the target price for Prada (PRDSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prada

Q

Current Stock Price for Prada (PRDSF)?

A

The stock price for Prada (OTCPK: PRDSF) is $6.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prada (PRDSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prada.

Q

When is Prada (OTCPK:PRDSF) reporting earnings?

A

Prada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prada (PRDSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prada.

Q

What sector and industry does Prada (PRDSF) operate in?

A

Prada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.