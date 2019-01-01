Prada is a family owned holding comprising the 100-year-old Prada brand, a younger and more fashion-oriented Miu Miu, and two classic shoe brands: Church's and Car Shoe. The company generates more than EUR 3 billion in sales (precoronavirus), with over 80% from the Prada brand. Leather goods make up 55% of revenue, ready-to-wear around 25%, footwear around 19%, and licensing (mainly eyewear and fragrances) 1%. Regionally, Asia is the biggest region with 40% of sales, followed by Europe (31%), 14% in the Americas, and 12% in Japan.