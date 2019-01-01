QQQ
Pacific Paradym Energy Inc is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties located in North America. The company owns an interest in Taber Property and Sinclair Property.

Pacific Paradym Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Paradym Energy (PPEVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Paradym Energy (OTCPK: PPEVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pacific Paradym Energy's (PPEVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Paradym Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Paradym Energy (PPEVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Paradym Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Paradym Energy (PPEVF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Paradym Energy (OTCPK: PPEVF) is $0.0025 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 20:18:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Paradym Energy (PPEVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Paradym Energy.

Q

When is Pacific Paradym Energy (OTCPK:PPEVF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Paradym Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Paradym Energy (PPEVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Paradym Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Paradym Energy (PPEVF) operate in?

A

Pacific Paradym Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.