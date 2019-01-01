Petrofac Ltd provides engineering and construction services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It designs, builds, operates and maintain oil and gas facilities. The operating segments of the company include Engineering and Construction, Engineering and production services, and Integrated energy services. It derives the majority of the revenue from the Engineering and Construction services which provide lump-sum engineering, procurement and construction project execution services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry. The company operates worldwide and generates most of its revenue from Kuwait.