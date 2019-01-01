QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.69 - 0.7
Vol / Avg.
2K/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.63 - 1.23
Mkt Cap
717.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.7
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Petrofac Ltd provides engineering and construction services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It designs, builds, operates and maintain oil and gas facilities. The operating segments of the company include Engineering and Construction, Engineering and production services, and Integrated energy services. It derives the majority of the revenue from the Engineering and Construction services which provide lump-sum engineering, procurement and construction project execution services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry. The company operates worldwide and generates most of its revenue from Kuwait.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Petrofac Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petrofac (POFCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petrofac (OTCPK: POFCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petrofac's (POFCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petrofac.

Q

What is the target price for Petrofac (POFCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petrofac

Q

Current Stock Price for Petrofac (POFCY)?

A

The stock price for Petrofac (OTCPK: POFCY) is $0.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:07:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petrofac (POFCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Petrofac (OTCPK:POFCY) reporting earnings?

A

Petrofac does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petrofac (POFCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petrofac.

Q

What sector and industry does Petrofac (POFCY) operate in?

A

Petrofac is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.