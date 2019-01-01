QQQ
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 4:05PM

Analyst Ratings

Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF (PNQI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF (NASDAQ: PNQI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF's (PNQI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF (PNQI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF (PNQI)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF (NASDAQ: PNQI) is $166.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF (PNQI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2017.

Q

When is Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF (PNQI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF (PNQI) operate in?

A

Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.