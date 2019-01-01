Primech Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:PMEC), Short Interest Report

|Open1.980
|Close1.800
|Vol / Avg.51.341K / 266.617K
|Mkt Cap63.990M
|Day Range1.800 - 2.050
|52 Wk Range1.010 - 4.180
Short interest for Primech Holdings gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Primech Holdings's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
|PMEC
|Primech Holdings Ltd. Ordinary
|01/10/2024
|1.31%
|4,262,250
|55,923
|26,396
|2.12
|PMEC
|Primech Holdings Ltd. Ordinary
|12/27/2023
|2.07%
|4,262,250
|88,162
|132,789
|1
|PMEC
|Primech Holdings Ltd. Ordinary
|12/11/2023
|0.23%
|4,262,250
|9,985
|120,382
|1
|PMEC
|Primech Holdings Ltd. Ordinary
|11/27/2023
|2.94%
|4,262,250
|125,245
|262,283
|1
|PMEC
|Primech Holdings Ltd. Ordinary
|11/09/2023
|4.45%
|4,262,250
|189,508
|531,778
|1
|PMEC
|Primech Holdings Ltd. Ordinary
|10/24/2023
|0.12%
|4,262,250
|5,063
|996,598
|1
