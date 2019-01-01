Primech Holdings Ltd
(NASDAQ:PMEC)
$1.80
-0.105[-5.51%]
At close: Jan 12
$2.00
0.2000[11.11%]
After Hours: 4:09PM EDT
Open1.980Close1.800
Vol / Avg.51.341K / 266.617KMkt Cap63.990M
Day Range1.800 - 2.05052 Wk Range1.010 - 4.180

Primech Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:PMEC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Primech Holdings gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Primech Holdings's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

55.9K

Short Interest %

1.31%

Days to Cover

2.12
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
Get Alert
PMECPrimech Holdings Ltd. Ordinary01/10/20241.31%4,262,25055,92326,3962.12
PMECPrimech Holdings Ltd. Ordinary12/27/20232.07%4,262,25088,162132,7891
PMECPrimech Holdings Ltd. Ordinary12/11/20230.23%4,262,2509,985120,3821
PMECPrimech Holdings Ltd. Ordinary11/27/20232.94%4,262,250125,245262,2831
PMECPrimech Holdings Ltd. Ordinary11/09/20234.45%4,262,250189,508531,7781
PMECPrimech Holdings Ltd. Ordinary10/24/20230.12%4,262,2505,063996,5981

