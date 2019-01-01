QQQ
Range
30.63 - 30.63
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.14/0.44%
52 Wk
29.47 - 48.81
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
41.37
Open
30.63
P/E
123.77
Shares
104.4M
Outstanding
Pro Medicus Ltd is a health imaging IT provider. The company provides a comprehensive range of health imaging software and services to hospitals, imaging centers, and health care groups worldwide. The product line comprises solutions for RIS (Radiology Information Systems) /Practice Management, Healthcare Imaging, and e-health. Pro Medicus also offers software applications for medical accounting, clinical reporting, appointments/scheduling and marketing/management. The business is spread across North America, Australia, and Europe of which North America derives a majority of revenue to the company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pro Medicus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pro Medicus (PMCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pro Medicus (OTCPK: PMCUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pro Medicus's (PMCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pro Medicus.

Q

What is the target price for Pro Medicus (PMCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pro Medicus

Q

Current Stock Price for Pro Medicus (PMCUF)?

A

The stock price for Pro Medicus (OTCPK: PMCUF) is $30.6301 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pro Medicus (PMCUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pro Medicus.

Q

When is Pro Medicus (OTCPK:PMCUF) reporting earnings?

A

Pro Medicus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pro Medicus (PMCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pro Medicus.

Q

What sector and industry does Pro Medicus (PMCUF) operate in?

A

Pro Medicus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.