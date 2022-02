Pro Medicus Ltd is a health imaging IT provider. The company provides a comprehensive range of health imaging software and services to hospitals, imaging centers, and health care groups worldwide. The product line comprises solutions for RIS (Radiology Information Systems) /Practice Management, Healthcare Imaging, and e-health. Pro Medicus also offers software applications for medical accounting, clinical reporting, appointments/scheduling and marketing/management. The business is spread across North America, Australia, and Europe of which North America derives a majority of revenue to the company.