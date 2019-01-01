QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Plastec Technologies Ltd is a shell company.

Plastec Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plastec Technologies (PLTYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plastec Technologies (OTCPK: PLTYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plastec Technologies's (PLTYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plastec Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Plastec Technologies (PLTYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plastec Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Plastec Technologies (PLTYF)?

A

The stock price for Plastec Technologies (OTCPK: PLTYF) is $3.5001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plastec Technologies (PLTYF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 4, 2019.

Q

When is Plastec Technologies (OTCPK:PLTYF) reporting earnings?

A

Plastec Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plastec Technologies (PLTYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plastec Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Plastec Technologies (PLTYF) operate in?

A

Plastec Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.