Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Tech And Telcom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK

  • Dividend Yield: 7.65%
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $7.25 to $5.75 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $10 to $9 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
  • Recent News: Playtika Holding will release financial results for the first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, May 8.
NetEase, Inc. NTES

  • Dividend Yield: 2.46%
  • Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $82 to $104 on Feb. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating and raised the price from $105 to $115 on Feb. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Recent News: On April 15, NetEase announced filing of annual report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2024.
AT&T Inc. T

  • Dividend Yield: 4.07%
  • Barclays analyst Kanan Venkateshwar maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $27 to $30 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $30 to $31 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Recent News: On April 23, the telecom giant reported quarterly operating revenues of $30.63 billion, up 2.0% year over year. This beat the analyst consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.51 also beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.49.
