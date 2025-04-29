Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Tech And Telcom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK

Dividend Yield: 7.65%

7.65% Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $7.25 to $5.75 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Matthew Cost maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $7.25 to $5.75 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $10 to $9 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $10 to $9 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: Playtika Holding will release financial results for the first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, May 8.

Playtika Holding will release financial results for the first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, May 8.

NetEase, Inc. NTES

Dividend Yield: 2.46%

2.46% Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $82 to $104 on Feb. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $82 to $104 on Feb. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating and raised the price from $105 to $115 on Feb. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating and raised the price from $105 to $115 on Feb. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On April 15, NetEase announced filing of annual report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2024.

On April 15, NetEase announced filing of annual report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2024.

AT&T Inc. T

Dividend Yield: 4.07%

4.07% Barclays analyst Kanan Venkateshwar maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $27 to $30 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Kanan Venkateshwar maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $27 to $30 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $30 to $31 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $30 to $31 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On April 23, the telecom giant reported quarterly operating revenues of $30.63 billion, up 2.0% year over year. This beat the analyst consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.51 also beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.49.

On April 23, the telecom giant reported quarterly operating revenues of $30.63 billion, up 2.0% year over year. This beat the analyst consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.51 also beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.49.

