Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Playtika Holding
Playtika Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Playtika Holding (NASDAQ: PLTK) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting PLTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.31% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Playtika Holding (NASDAQ: PLTK) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Playtika Holding maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Playtika Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Playtika Holding was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Playtika Holding (PLTK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $17.00. The current price Playtika Holding (PLTK) is trading at is $14.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
