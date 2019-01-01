Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Playtika Holding missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $38.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 18.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Playtika Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.25 0.23 0.15 EPS Actual 0.25 0.20 0.22 0.09 Revenue Estimate 636.97M 660.66M 642.07M 580.07M Revenue Actual 649.00M 635.90M 659.20M 638.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.