Phoenix Life Sciences International Ltd is an adaptive healthcare solutions company. Its business is to advance research and integrate programs and manufacturing of products that target and treat diabetes, pain, cancer, and address psychological, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, neurological and sleep disorders. The company strive to create partnerships and integrate these programs for human health into communities worldwide as part of its Global Health Initiative. Its products include Onco, Metabolic, Transdermal Patche, Medi-Strip Relaxation, and others.