Planet 13 Hldgs (OTC:PLNHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$25.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$25.7M
Earnings History
Planet 13 Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Planet 13 Hldgs (OTCQX:PLNHF) reporting earnings?
Planet 13 Hldgs (PLNHF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Planet 13 Hldgs (OTCQX:PLNHF)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $-0.02.
What were Planet 13 Hldgs’s (OTCQX:PLNHF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.8M, which beat the estimate of $8.8M.
