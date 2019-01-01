Platinum Group Metals (AMEX:PLG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 14
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
–
Earnings History
Platinum Group Metals Questions & Answers
When is Platinum Group Metals (AMEX:PLG) reporting earnings?
Platinum Group Metals (PLG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Platinum Group Metals (AMEX:PLG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Platinum Group Metals’s (AMEX:PLG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
