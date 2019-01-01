Parkland (OTC:PKIUF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Parkland
Parkland Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Parkland (OTCPK: PKIUF) was reported by Scotiabank on April 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $42.00 expecting PKIUF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.69% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Parkland (OTCPK: PKIUF) was provided by Scotiabank, and Parkland downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Parkland, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Parkland was filed on April 5, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Parkland (PKIUF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $41.00 to $42.00. The current price Parkland (PKIUF) is trading at is $29.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.