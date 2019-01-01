QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.75 - 3.75
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.76 - 5.55
Mkt Cap
97.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
26M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:24AM
Simply Better Brands Corp is promoting healthy and active lifestyles. In addition to expanding its majority-owned CBD subsidiary brand, PureKana, the company has announced strategic acquisitions in industry-leading health, wellness, beauty, pet and lifestyle brands and companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Simply Better Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simply Better Brands (PKANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simply Better Brands (OTCQB: PKANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Simply Better Brands's (PKANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Simply Better Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Simply Better Brands (PKANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Simply Better Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Simply Better Brands (PKANF)?

A

The stock price for Simply Better Brands (OTCQB: PKANF) is $3.7466 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:22:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simply Better Brands (PKANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Simply Better Brands.

Q

When is Simply Better Brands (OTCQB:PKANF) reporting earnings?

A

Simply Better Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Simply Better Brands (PKANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simply Better Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Simply Better Brands (PKANF) operate in?

A

Simply Better Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.