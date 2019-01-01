ñol

Simply Better Brands
(OTCQB:PKANF)
0.8033
-0.8167[-50.41%]
At close: Jun 1
Day High/Low0.8 - 1.06
52 Week High/Low1.62 - 5.23
Open / Close1.06 / 0.8
Float / Outstanding- / 30.9M
Vol / Avg.1.5K / 0.4K
Mkt Cap24.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.2
Total Float-

Simply Better Brands (OTC:PKANF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Simply Better Brands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$6.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Simply Better Brands using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Simply Better Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is Simply Better Brands (OTCQB:PKANF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Simply Better Brands

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Simply Better Brands (OTCQB:PKANF)?
A

There are no earnings for Simply Better Brands

Q
What were Simply Better Brands’s (OTCQB:PKANF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Simply Better Brands

