Premier (NASDAQ:PINC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Premier missed estimated earnings by 1.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was down $122.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Premier's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.59
|0.59
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.64
|0.60
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|347.71M
|347.68M
|447.82M
|447.55M
|Revenue Actual
|379.21M
|365.15M
|481.51M
|469.92M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Premier management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.48 and $2.58 per share.
