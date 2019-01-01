ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Premier
(NASDAQ:PINC)
36.78
-0.63[-1.68%]
At close: Jun 1
36.78
00
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low36.45 - 37.58
52 Week High/Low32.57 - 42.15
Open / Close37.57 / 36.78
Float / Outstanding117.4M / 118M
Vol / Avg.437.6K / 556.1K
Mkt Cap4.3B
P/E16.06
50d Avg. Price36.58
Div / Yield0.8/2.14%
Payout Ratio33.92
EPS0.32
Total Float117.4M

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Premier reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.570

Quarterly Revenue

$347.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$347.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Premier missed estimated earnings by 1.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was down $122.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Premier's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.65 0.59 0.59 0.55
EPS Actual 0.73 0.64 0.60 0.64
Revenue Estimate 347.71M 347.68M 447.82M 447.55M
Revenue Actual 379.21M 365.15M 481.51M 469.92M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Premier management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.48 and $2.58 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Premier using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Premier Questions & Answers

Q
When is Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) reporting earnings?
A

Premier (PINC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.50, which missed the estimate of $0.52.

Q
What were Premier’s (NASDAQ:PINC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $403.1M, which beat the estimate of $400.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.