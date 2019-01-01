Premier (NASDAQ:PINC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Premier
Premier Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting PINC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.35% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Premier upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Premier, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Premier was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Premier (PINC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $39.00 to $45.00. The current price Premier (PINC) is trading at is $36.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.